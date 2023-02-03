Mother of 2-year-old found buried in Stamford park charged with tampering with evidence and risk of injury to a child

The mother of a 2-year-old boy found dead and buried in a park in Stamford earlier this month was arrested on Friday, according to the Stamford Police Department.

Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, was arrested by Stamford police in connection with the death of her son, 2-year-old Liam Rivera, who was found buried in Cummings Park on Jan. 2. She was charged with risk of injury to a minor, hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence and cruelty to persons and is currently being held in lieu of a $1 million bond.

The boy’s father, 26-year-old Edgar Ismalej-Gomez, was arrested on Jan. 3 on unrelated charges but is a person of interest in the case, according to police. He currently is in police custody and being held on a $3 million bond.

On Jan. 2, police received a report of a possible kidnapping and later received information that the child may be buried in Cummings Park. Police responded to the park and found Rivera buried inside a plastic bag under a fresh plot of dirt.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide and his cause of death as multiple blunt-force injuries to the head. Police said they believe the child was killed in the days before he was found.

Police found Ismalej-Gomez’s vehicle in Scalzi Park at 7 p.m. on Jan. 2. He was arrested on an unrelated violation of probation around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 3 after he was found in a taxi on West Main Street. There was a protective order active against Ismalej-Gomez that guarded the child against him, police said at the time.

The investigation into this case is a department priority and remains active, police said.