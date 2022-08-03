Mother of 2-year-old girl found dead in Virginia Beach hotel arraigned on child abuse charge

The mother of a 2-year-old girl found dead in an Oceanfront hotel room this week was arraigned Wednesday on a felony child abuse charge.

Leandra Andrade, 38, of Washington, arrived Tuesday at the Virginia Beach city jail, shortly after her release from a hospital. She’s being held without bond.

The arraignment was held in Virginia Beach Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court. A bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

Andrade told substitute Judge Anthony Nicolo she’s a housewife and wasn’t sure if she’d be able to afford an attorney. She said she plans to ask family for help. The judge said he’d appoint a public defender if she’s unable to get assistance.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Tabitha Anderson said afterward that her office is waiting to receive reports from various agencies before deciding whether to charge Andrade with more serious offenses. The cause and manner of her daughter’s death has yet to be released but police said the circumstances appeared to be suspicious.

Virginia Beach police found the child dead and Andrade suffering from a “medical emergency” early Monday morning at a Virginia Beach hotel after being alerted to their location by officers with the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington.

The hotel reportedly is in the 3600 block of Atlantic Avenue, but police have declined to name it.

The child’s father was awarded full legal custody at a July 26 court hearing, according to D.C. police, but physical custody was evenly evenly split between the parents. Andrade was last seen in Washington Friday, according to the department.

Staff writer Ali Sullivan contributed to this report.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com