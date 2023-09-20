Mother of 2-year-old shooting victim charged with second-degree child abuse

A sign marks the entrance to the Rolling Oaks subdivision in Howell.

HOWELL — The mother of a two-year-old child killed after obtaining an unsecured firearm in June is now facing one count of second-degree child abuse.

Charges were filed against Tonya Lacey on Monday, Sept. 18, for an offense that occurred June 11, the same day as the shooting, according to court records. The charge was first reported by GIGO News.

That day, deputies with the Howell Police Department were dispatched to a home in Rolling Oaks on Oak Squire Lane. Upon arrival, they found a two-year-old in the home had accessed a gun, which went off. The child was immediately transported by EMS to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

Lacey is married to David Lacey, a corporal with the Dearborn Police Department.

Second-degree child abuse, first offense, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years. Lacey is scheduled to be arraigned in the 53rd District Court on Friday, Sept. 29.

