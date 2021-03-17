Mother of 2-year-old who shot himself in Harrison Twp. indicted by grand jury
Mar. 17—The mother of a 2-year-old boy who reportedly shot himself at a Harrison Twp. home earlier this month was indicted by a grand jury.
Allysa Howard, 20, is facing one count of endangering children, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas records.
On March 6, Montgomery County sheriff's deputies responded to Gant Drive after a 9-1-1 caller reported a 2-year-old boy had been shot.
A woman told deputies she was sleeping on a sofa when she heard a gunshot and found the boy shot and standing in the hallway, according to a court affidavit. She added that she had to wake Howard before calling 9-1-1.
Howard and her son were reportedly the only two people in the bedroom.
Deputies found the boy with a gunshot wound to the chest area. Medics transported him to Dayton Children's Hospital.
Deputies spoke with another boy in the house who also heard the gunshot and told them that the gun belonged to Howard, according to court records.
"[He] said Allysa was a rapper and she had the gun for protection," the affidavit read.
During a search of the bedroom, deputies found a Taurus .380 caliber model LCL and suspected drugs.
Howard is scheduled to be arraigned on March 23.