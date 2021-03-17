Mother of 2-year-old who shot himself in Harrison Twp. indicted by grand jury

Kristen Spicker, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Mar. 17—The mother of a 2-year-old boy who reportedly shot himself at a Harrison Twp. home earlier this month was indicted by a grand jury.

Allysa Howard, 20, is facing one count of endangering children, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas records.

On March 6, Montgomery County sheriff's deputies responded to Gant Drive after a 9-1-1 caller reported a 2-year-old boy had been shot.

A woman told deputies she was sleeping on a sofa when she heard a gunshot and found the boy shot and standing in the hallway, according to a court affidavit. She added that she had to wake Howard before calling 9-1-1.

Howard and her son were reportedly the only two people in the bedroom.

Deputies found the boy with a gunshot wound to the chest area. Medics transported him to Dayton Children's Hospital.

Deputies spoke with another boy in the house who also heard the gunshot and told them that the gun belonged to Howard, according to court records.

"[He] said Allysa was a rapper and she had the gun for protection," the affidavit read.

During a search of the bedroom, deputies found a Taurus .380 caliber model LCL and suspected drugs.

Howard is scheduled to be arraigned on March 23.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden decries 'brutality' against Asian Americans after spa shootings

    Biden said that he had spoken with Justice Department officials and that a motive for the shootings was still being determined.

  • What they're saying: Biden calls Georgia shooting "troubling" as others join chorus of outrage

    President Biden joined a chorus of public officials on Wednesday in speaking out against the Atlanta-area shootings that left eight victims dead — six of whom were Asian women.What they're saying: "Whatever the motivation here, I know Asian Americans, they are very concerned, because as you know I have been speaking about the brutality against Asian Americans, and it's troubling," Biden said, per NBC News. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Biden added that he had spoken with the attorney general and FBI director and that determining the motive behind the shootings remained in progress.Asian American lawmakers along with those from Georgia spoke out against the lethal attack, while others joined in solidarity.Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.): "My deepest condolences to the friends and family of those killed in GA last night. And to the millions of Asian Americans living in fear after a year of violence and hate speech, I say you are not alone! It's time for us to unite to #StopAsianHate."Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii): "My heart breaks for the 8 people—including 6 women of Asian descent—who were murdered in Atlanta last night. "This senseless act adds to the pain and suffering of the Asian community during a year of increased racism and attacks targeting AAPIs. Speak up and help #StopAsianHate."Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.): "Our AAPI community is in pain and we are screaming out for help. The anti-Asian rhetoric, hate, and discrimination MUST STOP."Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.): "My heart is broken tonight after the tragic violence in Atlanta that took eight lives. Once again we see that hate is deadly. Praying for the families of the victims and for peace for the community."Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R): "Our entire family is praying for the victims of these horrific acts of violence. We deeply appreciate the quick apprehension of a suspect by @ga_dps in coordination with local and federal law enforcement."Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.): "These shootings are a vicious and vile act that compound the fear and pain that Asian-Americans face each day. It is a profound and cruel injustice that, amid the coronavirus pandemic and economic crisis, the AAPI community also faces the surging threat of violent and deadly attack.""Answers are urgently needed to determine whether this deadly attack was a hate crime, and what can be done to prevent such an act from ever happening again."Vice President Kamala Harris: "Knowing the increasing level of hate crime against our Asian American brothers and sisters, we also want to speak out in solidarity with them and acknowledge that none of us should ever be silent in the face of any form of hate."Go deeper: AAPI women more than twice as likely to report hate incidents as men, report findsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Fraud prevention platform Seon raises a $12M Series A round led by Creandum

    Seon, which lets online businesses fight online fraud like fake accounts has raised a $12 million Series A round led by Creandum, with participation from PortfoLion, part of OTP Bank. Seon is a fraud-detection startup that establishes a customers’ ‘digital footprint’ in order to weed out false accounts and thus prevent fraudulent transactions. Clients include Patreon, AirFrance, Rivalry and Ladbrokes Launched in 2017, the company claims to bave been profitable since the end of 2019, after experiencing growth through working with neobanks, esports, gaming, Forex, and crypto trading throughout the rapid digitization brought on by the pandemic.

  • Spain warns downward COVID-19 trend may be changing as infection rate edges up

    Spain's health minister warned on Wednesday that a seven-week decline in the national COVID-19 infection rate could have bottomed out after cases ticked higher in a handful of regions. "We could be facing a possible change in trend," Carolina Darias told a news conference. The infection rate as measured over the preceding 14 days has fallen from a peak of nearly 900 cases per 100,000 people at the end of January to below 130 cases as authorities brought a post-Christmas third wave under control.

  • NCAA teams hit by COVID pauses take hope from antibodies

    Baylor coach Scott Drew could sympathize with Kansas counterpart Bill Self when the Jayhawks had a positive COVID-19 test during the Big 12 Tournament, forcing them to withdraw and putting their NCAA Tournament hopes in limbo. Then again, maybe coaches won't be quite as concerned.

  • Deb Haaland becomes the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency after senate confirmation

    The Senate voted 51-40 on Monday to confirm Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) as President Biden's secretary of the Interior Department.Why it matters: Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe, is the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHaaland in 2018 became one of the first two Native American women to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives, alongside Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kansas).The Interior Department oversees the federal government's relationship with 567 federally recognized tribes and 1.9 million American Indians and Alaska Natives.The big picture: Haaland will play an important role in Biden's energy and climate agenda as her agency manages and sustains the country's public lands, including national parks, oil and gas drilling sites, and wildlife. She told senators during her confirmation hearing that while "fossil energy does and will continue to play a major role in America for years to come," she supports Biden's focus on moving toward a clean energy future.Haaland's opposition to fracking and drilling on federal lands has been criticized by Republicans who argue that ending the practices could cost thousands of jobs.She responded to those concerns in her confirmation hearing, testifying that "America’s public lands can and should be engines for clean energy production" and that a clean energy transition "has the potential to spur job creation."The intrigue: Haaland's nomination was strongly supported by Native Americans across the country. From the Navajo Nation to the Oglala Lakota, tribal members watched Haaland's confirmation hearings and posted messages of support on social media.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Four shot dead in row over stimulus check

    The man shot everyone at the home and took the money, said the police

  • Thailand says $11M seized in wildlife trafficking sting

    Thailand's anti-money laundering authorities said Wednesday they have seized or frozen more than 330 million baht ($11 million) worth of assets in a sting operation against a suspected wildlife trafficking ring. The March 12 operation targeted Boonchai Bach, a Vietnamese and Thai citizen who was arrested in 2018 but later got his conviction for trafficking in rhino horns and other contraband reversed. Thai law gives police wide latitude to seize property that authorities suspect comes from illegal activities.

  • ‘Introducing, Selma Blair’ Review: The Actor Gets Candid About Multiple Sclerosis in a Moving Documentary

    Among the many things Selma Blair speaks frankly on in a new documentary about her, her own acting career comes in for brisk treatment. “I never had the hunger to be the best actress I could be,” she says matter-of-factly. She’d have it now, she adds, though she’s not sure her screen career will ever […]

  • 'Justice League' original director's cut sought by fans debuts Thursday

    Fans disappointed by 2017 film "Justice League" will finally be able to see the original director's vision for the movie that united several DC Comics superheroes on screen for the first time. Zack Snyder's cut of "Justice League" debuts Thursday on HBO Max, a subscription streaming service launched last year by AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia. "This movie would not exist at all without the fans, without the fans' pressure and without their constant drumbeat and without their dedication on such a level that you can't even imagine," Snyder told Reuters in an interview.

  • Kushner criticised over ‘arrogant’ op-ed taking credit for peace in the Middle East

    Kushner claims conflict in Middle East east is in its ‘last vestiges’ while referring to Israeli-Palestinian issue as ‘nothing more than a real-estate dispute’

  • Virus variants found to be deadlier, more contagious; some may thwart vaccines

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Antibodies induced by the Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE vaccines are dramatically less effective at neutralizing some of the most worrying coronavirus variants, a new study suggests. Researchers obtained blood samples from 99 individuals who had received one or two doses of either vaccine and tested their vaccine-induced antibodies against virus replicas engineered to mimic 10 globally circulating variants.

  • Army denies medals, Special Forces insignia to soldier Trump pardoned for alleged murder

    The Army won't return medals for valor to retired Maj. Mathew Golsteyn, a Special Forces soldier former President Trump pardoned for alleged murder in Afghanistan.

  • Vertigo star Kim Novak claims she woke up naked after drink spiked by Tony Curtis

    One of Hollywood's brightest stars of the 1950s has accused Tony Curtis of spiking her drink at a party in his Beverly Hills home during the height of her fame, leaving her dazed and naked. Actress Kim Novak, who played a leading role as Madeleine in Aldref Hitchkock's Vertigo, described what may be one of the oldest #MeToo allegations as she recalled a 1958 soiree where she passed out. "Tony Curtis had brought me a drink," Novak, now 89, told The Hollywood Reporter. "I don't know, I only had, I think, one drink there. But that's the last thing I knew. I do not know anything afterward, cross my heart, hope to die. Don't know what happened after that or how my car got back in front of my apartment." Curtis was one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the Fifties, appearing alongside Marilyn Monroe in Some Like it Hot and later Operation Petticoat with Cary Grant. He was married to actress Janet Leigh at the time, while Novak was linked to singer Sammy Davis Jr, whom she met on the set of Vertigo. Curtis and Novak would go on to star together in The Third Girl from the Left in 1973. "I think Tony Curtis did it, I don't want to think Sammy did that,” Novak goes on to say later in the interview.

  • The suspect in the Atlanta-area shootings that killed 8 people, 6 of them Asian women, is a 21-year-old white man who blamed a sex addiction for the attacks

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested in connection to shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday.

  • Melissa McCarthy shows what happened after she was bitten by a bug in Australia

    The Emmy-winning actor has been Down Under filming the miniseries "Nine Perfect Strangers."

  • Olympian Lindsey Vonn shared photos of herself with and without makeup to remind people that glamour 'washes off'

    The professional skier said she loves getting dressed up, but wanted to remind people that she's the "same person" with or without makeup.

  • Biden says Major, his German Shepherd, is out of the dog house

    President Joe Biden says his rescue dog, a German Shepherd named Major, is being trained after an incident last week but has not been banished from the White House, adding the pet is still adjusting to life there surrounded by strangers. "Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin," Biden told the ABC program "Good Morning America" in an interview that aired on Wednesday. "You turn the corner and there's two people you don't know at all and they move, and he moves to protect," Biden added, referring to U.S. Secret Service and other staff who the German Shepherd encounters at the 18-acre (7-hectare) White House complex.

  • Prince Harry has spoken to William and Charles for 1st time since Oprah interview

    The Duke of Sussex has been in touch with both his brother and his father in the wake of his and his wife’s candid interview that’s rocked the royal family.

  • ‘Behave like grown-ups’: Conservative rebellion boils over in House

    If GOP lawmakers refuse to relent in their delay tactics, it would mean a slog of votes on mundane issues.