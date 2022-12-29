Mother of 2 shot to death in Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve, family says

The family of a young mother who was shot to death in a Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve is now trying to raise money for her two sons.

Hazel Janine Reese was shot at a the Microtel Inn & Suites in an attempted murder-suicide Saturday morning. The shooter, who survived, has not been identified. He sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

Reese’s birthday was Christmas Day.

According to a GoFundMe, Reese was the main provider for her two sons.

“Hazel (aka Nene) was a breath of fresh air, she loved everyone, and had a forgiven heart. She always wanted the best for everyone around her. Nene always saw the good in everybody and it hurts that she is no longer with us. Her smile and laughter were contagious,” Joette Thomas wrote. “She wanted to see her boys go to college and make something of themselves, she was a proud mama bear.”

It’s unclear if the shooter has been charged or his current condition.

You can contribute to the GoFundMe HERE.