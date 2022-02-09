Mother, 2 sons arrested in Flagstaff in connection to Washington homicide of father

A mother and her two sons were arrested in Flagstaff on Wednesday in connection to a homicide that happened in Washington state, according to U.S. Marshals Service.

Brenda Rasmussen, 55, and her two sons, 34-year-old Andrew Jones and 31-year-old Danny Jones, were arrested in connection to her husband's homicide last September.

Brenda Rasmussen initially reported that Jerry Rasmussen, 64, went missing, according to the Marshals Service.

After further investigation, the Stevens County Sheriff's Office found his body in concrete under a newly installed shed behind their home and determined he was shot in the head.

The three suspects fled Washington.

In January, the Marshals Service received information that the suspects might be in Mohave County. An investigation and search began and located them in Flagstaff.

All three suspects were booked into Mohave County Detention Center and will be extradited back to Washington.

