Mother and 2 young sons found dead in submerged car in Lakeland's Lake Wire

Lakeland police say three bodies, likely a 35-year-old woman and her two young sons, were found in a submerged car on the west side of Lake Wire early Friday morning.

Police responded shortly before 5:30 a.m. to reports of a vehicle about 15 feet from the shoreline, LPD said in a Friday afternoon news release. When members of the dive team and the Lakeland Fire Department began preparing to remove the vehicle, they found the front driver's side window down and one adult inside the car.

After the car was removed from the lake, two children were also found in the car.

Lakeland police said that the preliminary information from the investigation indicates it was not a traffic crash, and there were no apparent signs of trauma on the people in the car. Detectives said they think the people in the car are a 35-year-old mother and her two sons, ages 4 and 9. Police said the names of the victims are being withheld until next-of-kin notifications are made.

They were taken to the Polk County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.

Lakeland police said the investigation is ongoing and no additional information would be provided this weekend. This is still very early in the investigation, and no additional information will be available this weekend.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Lakeland police say mother, 2 young boys found in submerged car