Mother and 25-year-old son found dead behind their apartment, North Carolina cops say

A man is facing charges of murder, kidnapping and failing to report a death after a 48-year-old mother and her 25-year-old son were found dead behind their apartment building, North Carolina police say.

The mother and son were found behind their apartment in Hope Mills on Wednesday, May 18, according to a statement from the Hope Mills Police Department. Hope Mills is about 70 miles south of Raleigh.

Rodney William McCrary, 68, is charged in their deaths, according to the police department. He was being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond as of May 23.

He also resides in the building where the mother and son were found.

