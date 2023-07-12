Mother of 3- and 6-year-old boys wounded in Bronx shooting: ‘I don’t feel safe to go out’

NEW YORK — A pregnant Bronx mother who watched in horror as her two young sons were wounded by gunfire outside a Bronx park says she is terrified to step outside again.

Norma Solis watched helplessly early Tuesday evening as a masked gunman jumped off the back of a scooter outside St. James Park in Kingsbridge and opened fire at a pair of young adults standing nearby.

Cops said the likely targets were two cousins, ages 23 and 25, who were standing next to a parked gray Acura on East 193rd Street near Morris Avenue. They were also wounded.

The two young brothers were just innocent bystanders, their mother said.

“I’m exhausted, I’m pregnant, I’m scared to go outside,” Solis, 32, said in Spanish. “I have to go out to get medication and I don’t feel safe to go out. I don’t want to go out to the street.”

She also has a 1-year-old daughter, who was unharmed.

”I’m just drained,” the mom said. " I don’t want to go anywhere. I have no words.”

Cops said the shooter hopped off the back of the scooter, pulled a gun and fired at least seven times, striking Luigi Delacruz, 25 in the lower back and William Delacruz, 23, in the thigh.

The 6-year-old was shot once in the leg and his brother was grazed in the leg.

Solis said there were cops patrolling the park at the time, but that it didn’t do any good.

After the shooting, the gunman ran to catch up with the scooter driver before jumping back on. The duo sped off heading east on E. 193rd St. before turning right onto Creston Ave., sources said.

Medics rushed the four victims to St. Barnabas Hospital.

Solis said her younger boy doesn’t even know what happened.

“We were just walking down the street to the supermarket like we normally do,” she said. “I looked at the boy, he was lying on the ground.”

She said she didn’t initially realize her younger boy was wounded because he was wearing long pants.

“I don’t want to open the door.,” she said. “It changed me completely.”

The NYPD is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest of the two suspects. Reward posters were being placed around the park

Police sources said that the attack may have come in retaliation for a fatal shooting in the area on July 5 during a spate of gun violence that claimed two lives and left 12 people wounded.

One of the fatal victims in that shooting was an 18-year-old teen who was blasted in the leg and later died at St. Barnabas Hospital, cops said.

