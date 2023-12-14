Mother, 3 children found dead inside burning home had gunshot wounds

New details reveal four people found dead in a burning home may have not died from a fire.

Indiana State Police have identified the four people found dead in a home in Madison, Indiana just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday,

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Four dead after house fire in Indiana

They have been identified as Naomi Briner, age 35, Adelia Briner, age 12, Leland Briner, age 8, and Iyla Briner, age 6, according to a media release.

An investigation found that all four had gunshot wounds.

Naomi is believed to be the mother of the three younger victims.

The official cause of death for the four has not been released by ISP.

We will continue to follow this story and update as new information becomes available.








