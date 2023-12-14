Mother, 3 kids found dead in burning Southern Indiana home were shot, police said

MADISON, Ind. (AP) — A woman and three children found dead inside a burning home in southeastern Indiana had been shot, state police said Wednesday.

Firefighters found the bodies about 4 p.m. Tuesday after responding to a fire in the Ohio River city of Madison, police said in a news release.

The victims were identified as Naomi Briner, 35; Adelia Briner, 12; Leland Briner, 8; and Iyla Briner, 6. Naomi Briner is believed to be the mother of the three children, police said. Investigators said all four had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. They did not say who was responsible for the shootings or what caused the fire.

Indiana State Police investigators continue to work with the Indiana Fire Marshal’s Office, the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the deaths, the news release said.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Madison, Indiana house fire: Police say mother and children found dead were shot