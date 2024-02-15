Mother of 3 shot multiple times in her Kettering home; Husband pleads not guilty to murder

The man accused of shooting and killing his wife inside their Kettering home made his first court appearance since being formally charged with her murder.

Taveon Glenn, 27, appeared before a judge in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court via video from the Montgomery County Jail on Thursday morning. News Center 7 was there as his attorney entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

During his arraignment, his bond was set at $1 million.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Glenn was indicted this week on two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of felonious assault causing serious physical harm. The charges are in connection to the shooting death of his wife, 28-year-old Sierra Still.

On Tuesday, June 6, 2023, Kettering police were notified by deputies that Glenn had arrived at the jail and stated that he had done something to his wife and that she may have been injured.

Upon arrival, Kettering officers entered the home in the 2500 block of California Avenue where they found Sierra who had been shot multiple times.

The investigation determined that Glenn and Sierra had argued before he fatally shot her. Glenn took two of their three children to his parents and then went to the Montgomery County Jail to turn himself in.

News Center 7 spoke to both Sierra and Glenn’s families this week about the case.

Sierra’s mother said she was planning to help her daughter leave Glenn the day she was killed. She also claimed Glenn had threatened Sierra two months before the shooting.

“They were fighting, and he laid a bullet on the table and said this is the only way you’re getting out of this marriage,” Tina Still said.

Glenn’s mother said the shooting was an act of self-defense and claimed Sierra mentally, physically, and emotionally abused her son.

News Center 7 reached out to Kettering Police Department who are investigating the homicide and asked if self-defense was ever a possibility. They said no.