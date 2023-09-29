Mother of 4 found shot to death inside her car on I-285 in May. A suspect has been identified

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has issued a “be on the lookout” warning for a suspect wanted in a woman’s death from May.

On May 3, DeKalb County police officers found 34-year-old Dorian Bennett found shot to death inside her car. They found her car off Interstate 285 at the Lavista Road exit.

“She was just so humble and just... She had a beautiful soul for real,” her daughter Beautiful Austin-Bennett told Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes. “My mom was a leader. Like everybody looked up to her.”

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office identified the suspect as 22-year-old Kristopher Brown.

Investigators have not confirmed if Brown and Bennett knew each other, but believe that Brown was likely inside the car with her at the time of the shooting.

A murder warrant has been issued for Brown, who lives in the Lithonia area and may be armed.

The sheriff’s office warns the public not to approach the 22-year-old, but also asks anyone that may have information on his whereabouts to contact them.

You can stay anonymous and contact CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

