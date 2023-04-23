Mother of 4 found stabbed to death in Gainesville
The family of a 32-year-old mother of four is asking for the public’s help as her four children begin to navigate through life without her.
Police said they found Casey Lynn Mae Allen dead in her Gainesville apartment from apparent stab wounds on April 15.
According to the Gainesville Police Department, it all started when officers were called to do a welfare check at Spring Valley Apartments.
Allen leaves behind four children ages nine, seven, three, and three months old
Officers identified Christopher Dean Snow, 31, of Gainesville as the lead suspect in the case.
Shortly after, authorities located Snow in Gwinnett County, where he was reportedly involved in a serious car accident on I-85.
He currently remains hospitalized. Snow is charged with felony murder.
Anyone looking to help Allen’s children can visit the GoFundMe account here.
