A mother of 4 was killed in Miami, and police say the wanted gunman is now behind bars

A gunman wanted for shooting a mother of four in the head over the weekend in Miami was caught Tuesday, police said.

Michael Williams, 46, was charged with first-degree murder, armed burglary with assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Williams is a homeless man in Miami, according to a police report, that has an “extensive criminal history.” He has had at least six felony convictions, which includes aggravated battery and vehicle grand theft, court records show.

Just after midnight on Sunday, Destiny Melgar, 24, and Williams started arguing in the 1400 block of Northwest 58th Terrace, the report read.

Melgar was in the driver’s seat of her Toyota Tacoma when the argument turned violent, a witness told officers.

Williams went up to her pickup truck and hit Melgar in the face with a gun he pulled from his waistband — she fought back and knocked it out of his hands, the report read.

The witness tried to intervene but backed off when he saw the gun on the ground and Williams picking it back up.

Williams forced the driver’s side door open and continued to hit Melgar in the head, police said. She tried to fight him off but tried to escape through the front passenger door.

Williams followed — still grabbing and trying to attack her.

After they both got out, he shot her in the head, the report said. He escaped on an electric bicycle.

Melgar died at the scene.

The next day, the witness picked out Williams from a photo lineup. He was arrested on Tuesday.

Melgar’s sister, Yesenia Doce, created a GoFundMe Tuesday to raise money for her funeral.

The fundraiser’s goal is $35,000 and has raised $850 as of Wednesday.

“Not only was she my sister but a mother of four as well,” the fundraiser read. “She wasn’t just a sister to me she was like my mother, my best friend. Full of love and passion.”