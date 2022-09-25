Mother of 4 remembered by family as they still search for answers surrounding her death

A family went around a neighborhood looking for answers Saturday tonight .

They told Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin it was their relative who had been found dead outside an apartment complex in Clayton County.

Channel 2 Action News first brought you to the scene as breaking news Thursday when police swarmed the complex.

Police still haven’t released the name of the victim.

In spite of the police’s silence, the family of the victim wants us to know her name.

The family of 34-year-old Tonya White was out asking neighbors if they saw or heard anything that happened here on Thursday.

“I appreciate them showing up and showing us love. We all (are) hurting together,” her brother Gregory White said.

The daughter, sister and mother of four children, ranging in age from 4 to 16, is being remembered as a kind and generous person.

Gregory told Channel 2 Action News his sister was shot and killed on Thursday in the parking lot at the Regal Forest Apartments on Trammell Road.

Clayton County investigators have not confirmed that White is the person found dead inside a car.

On Thursday, NewsChopper 2 flew over the complex and saw police tape surrounding the parking lot.

The family told Channel 2 Action News that’s exactly why they’re here to speak her name and tell her story.

“We just want to make sure that everybody out here in this neighborhood know that we love her and we care about her,” said Gregory.

The family of Tonya has set up a GoFundMe account for anyone wanting to help with expenses for her funeral.

