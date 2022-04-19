Mother of 5-year-old found dead in October is charged with murder

The mother of a 5-year-old New Hampshire boy whose body was found buried in woods last year has been charged with murder, the state attorney general announced Monday.

Danielle Dauphinais had been charged with witness tampering and child endangerment after the body of Elijah Lewis was found in Massachusetts in October.

Dauphinais, 35, was indicted by a grand jury on Friday on one count each of first-degree murder and second-degree murder, and three counts of tampering with witnesses, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said.

Elijah Lewis. (New Hampshire Justice Department)

Elijah, of Merrimack, was reported missing on Oct. 14 by the state Division for Children, Youth and Families. His body was found buried in Abington, south of Boston, nine days later.

His cause of death was later ruled to be violence and neglect, including injuries, acute fentanyl intoxication and malnourishment. The manner was determined to be homicide.

Dauphinais is being held without bail. An e-mailed message left for Dauphinais’ attorney through her law firm after hours Monday night not immediately returned.

The tampering with witness charges deal with allegations that Dauphinais told others to say the child was with them, or to not to speak with the child services officials, according to the indictment.

The murder counts allege that she purposely or through recklessness caused the boy’s death.