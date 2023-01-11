Mother of 6-year-old accused of shooting Virginia teacher could face charges, police say

The mother of the 6-year-old boy accused of shooting a teacher at a Virginia elementary school last week could possibly face charges, authorities said.

Newport News police Chief Steve Drew told “CNN This Morning” Tuesday that investigators are still in talks with Child Protective Services officials and the school to determine whether the kid had shown any behavioral issues in the past. Charges against the mother are “certainly a possibility,” he added.

Around 2 p.m. Friday, Newport News police responded to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School. The incident occurred after an interaction between the student and his first-grade teacher, authorities said.

The teacher, later identified as 26-year-old Abigail “Abby” Zwerner, was injured and transported to a hospital, where she’s currently listed in stable condition.

During a press conference Monday, Drew confirmed the child took the gun out of his backpack, pointed it at the teacher and fired a round. “There was no physical struggle (and) no fight,” he said.

Drew also told reporters the gun had been legally purchased by the student’s mother, but declined to elaborate on where the gun was stored in the home or whether it was safely secured. “That’s a key element for us to determine,” he added.

Drew said his department is still investigating. In addition to checking with Child Protective Services and the school system for past behavioral issues, they also wish to speak with other students. “There’s still 16, 17 children that we want to work with a child psychologist to get some statement from.”

According to Drew, only when investigators are able to put together all the facts will the Commonwealth’s attorney “make the decision if there are any charges forthcoming … towards the parents.”

———