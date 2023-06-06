Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher to plead guilty in new federal case: lawyer

The mother of the six-year-old student who shot his first-grade teacher earlier this year will plead guilty to federal charges, her attorney has reportedly said.

NBC News and CNN report that the attorney for Deja Taylor said the anticipated guilty plea was part of a deal with prosecutors that will keep the case from going to a grand jury. Further details on the terms of the deal will be revealed when Taylor enters the plea.

Taylor was charged with unlawful use of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm and with making a false statement during the purchase of the firearm, according to the reports.

Taylor’s six-year-old son shot Richneck Elementary School teacher Abby Zwerner in the head and chest inside her classroom back in January. Taylor has said she’s “willing to take responsibility” for the incident as a parent.

Zwerner sustained gunshot woulds but survived and later filed a lawsuit against the Newport News School Board and the school’s administrators, claiming gross negligence and reckless disregard.

School officials revealed after the incident that administrators had suspected the child may have had a weapon before the shooting occurred and searched his backpack, though nothing turned up, according to the Associated Press.

