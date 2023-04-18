Mother of 7-year-old Hannah Crutchfield shares last moments before fatal Irvington crash

On the afternoon her youngest daughter was killed, Cassandra Crutchfield remembers arriving at George W. Julian School 57 in Irvington right before her two kids got out of class. She waited as they played on the playground, Crutchfield told a courtroom Tuesday, until the oldest one, Charlotte, decided she was ready to go home.

Down at the intersection of Washington Street and Ritter Street, she remembers saying hello to the school crossing guard. She remembers talking with Hannah, her 7-year old, about school, and Charlotte running ahead when it was their time to cross.

Right there, she said, her memory stops. The next thing she remembers is waking up at Eskenazi Hospital with multiple broken ribs, third-degree burns on her stomach and face, a concussion and a skull fracture.

Cassandra Crutchfiield sits on a swing Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at George Julian School 57. Her daughter, Hannah Crutchfield, was hit by a car and killed while walking home from school with her mother in 2021. Her mother and a crossing guard were also injured in the accident. To honor the memory of the seven-year-old, the school's two playgrounds will be upgraded, per the wishes of her classmates. The PTSA is raising money for the project.

Through the fog of multiple medications, she also remembers the horrible news her husband gave her: they’d lost Hannah.

Crutchfield described her daughter’s last moments during the trial against Torrell King, an Indianapolis man charged for his alleged role in a multiple vehicle car crash that injured the crossing guard, left Crutchfield pinned under a vehicle and killed Hannah.

King and another driver charged in Hannah's death

King is charged with four felonies, including one of reckless homicide and three of criminal recklessness, in connection with the Sept. 14, 2021, crash. Police say he and another driver were involved in a road rage incident that climaxed when the other driver ran a red light at the east-side intersection.

That other driver, a 17-year old, crashed into an SUV heading south on Ritter Street. After the impact the SUV ran over Hannah and her mother as they began crossing Washington Street.

Michael Sykes, the crossing guard, was thrown into the air and landed on the sidewalk, according to police. He survived his injuries. Charlotte wasn’t injured.

The 17-year old was charged with felonies of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, reckless homicide and five counts of criminal recklessness. They were also charged with misdemeanors of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment and operating a vehicle having never received a license.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office told IndyStar Tuesday the juvenile's case had been adjudicated, but didn't provide details on the outcome. IndyStar has requested more information from Marion Superior Court.

Shortly after the crash, the intersection at Washington Street and Ritter Street filled with pedestrians and first responders, according to police body camera footage. Julie Patterson, a runner who witnessed the crash, testified Tuesday she went straight to Hannah’s sister Charlotte, who was physically unharmed.

“Are my mom and sister going to be OK?” she asked, according to Patterson.

The trial against King continues Wednesday.

