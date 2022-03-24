Mother accused in death of 2-month-old son indicted on 2nd-degree murder charge

A Lecompte mother who claimed her autistic 5-year-old son is responsible for the death of her 2-month-old son has pleaded not guilty after her indictment on a charge of second-degree murder.

Shadiamond Pearl Thompson, 25, was indicted in February. She had been arrested on Oct. 12 on a charge of first-degree murder.

Mother's arrest: Lecompte woman arrested on 1st-degree murder charge in death of infant

Preliminary hearing: Mother said 5-year-old autistic son is responsible for baby's death; doctor says 'no way'

She was arraigned on Monday. A pre-trial conference was set for Aug. 11.

Details about the case came out during a January preliminary examination hearing, a procedure in which a judge determines whether there's enough evidence in a case for it to proceed.

Testimony revealed that Thompson told Lecompte Police Department officers that her non-verbal, severely autistic son was responsible. She said she had found the infant hanging from a hurricane fence outside her Walnut Street home and that the boy had thrown the baby through a window.

Rapides Parish Sheriff's Detective Cainan Baker, the lead detective in the joint investigation with Lecompte, testified that Thompson could be heard saying, "Why would he do this?" in the background of a 911 call placed by a neighbor.

Baker said that Lecompte officers earlier had found two of Thompson's young sons naked on the street, and they led them to their home without speaking to them. Thompson identified the boys as her sons, and officers eventually left the family.

About 10 minutes later, two 911 calls were received about the baby.

The boy was taken to Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital and was pronounced dead within an hour.

Baker testified that, while the autopsy report wasn't final, it had been determined the baby died from blunt force trauma. He said the infant suffered multiple skull fractures, four broken ribs on his right side, severe hemorrhaging in his eyes and blood in his spinal column.

He also testified that a doctor who examined the 5-year-old stated there was "no way" a child caused the injuries suffered by the baby.

Thompson's attorney, Ed Tarpley, said it's possible no one ever will know exactly how the baby was injured. He insisted Thompson wasn't responsible, calling it a tragic accident.

Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Greg Beard did reduce Thompson's $500,000 bond to $50,000. But he told her she couldn't have any contact with her other children if she bonded out from jail.

Thompson was released from jail on Feb. 8 after she was arrested on the new charge stemming from the indictment.

