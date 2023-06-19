Mother accused of driving under the influence in Plum with her 4-year-old in car

A mother is facing charges after police said she was driving under the influence on Sunday with her 4-year-old in the car.

Plum Borough police responded to Maple Street after someone called 911 and said they saw a woman stumble out of her vehicle and get back in with a young child inside. The caller believed she was intoxicated.

Officers said they located the woman, later identified as Christine Lynn Kregiel, 33, running two stop signs and driving over the yellow line in her Chevy Equinox.

After pulling Kregiel over, police said she was crying, her speech was slurred and her clothes were disheveled. Police also said her 4-year-old was in a car seat in the back unrestrained.

Court documents said she failed a series of field sobriety tests, refused a blood test and was taken to the police department.

Police said the 4-year-old child told them that “mommy had him hide her medicine,” then handed them a small coin purse containing 12 stamp bags of suspected heroin and a rolled-up $1 bill.

Kregiel is facing charges including driving under the influence, careless driving and endangering the welfare of a child.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

PHOTOS: Taylor Swift brings record-breaking numbers to Acrisure Stadium during second concert in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania State trooper killed, another injured after shoot-out in Juniata County 2 people dead after plane crash in Cambria County VIDEO: Orange air quality alert issued as people celebrate Juneteenth DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts