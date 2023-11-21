Mother accused of kidnapping son from Deville arrested in St. Tammany Parish

A 12-year-old boy kidnapped by his non-custodial mother has been found safe, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.

The boy was taken from a home on Billy Rush Road in Deville on Sunday. Responding deputies were told Jenny Lynn Moran did not have parental rights to her son.

An initial news release stated detectives believed the two still were in the Deville area.

But, in a Tuesday news release, the sheriff's office said Moran had been arrested in St. Tammany Parish, where she lives in the village of Folsom.

Moran was arrested by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies and was booked into jail. She will extradited to Rapides Parish at a later date.

