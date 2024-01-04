Mother accused of killing 6-year-old son 23 years ago told conflicting stories, video shows
A mother accused of killing her six-year-old son 23 years ago in Dekalb County gave different stories to police when she was first interviewed by detectives last week.
Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was outside the DeKalb County courthouse Thursday, where the trial of Teresa Black continues. Black is accused of murdering 6-year-old William Hamilton in 1999.
Video played in court Thursday showed Black’s initial interview with detectives after investigators identified the boy’s remains.
When Black ended up in a police interrogation room in Arizona, she didn’t know why she was handcuffed or taken into questioning.
