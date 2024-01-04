Mother accused of killing 6-year-old son 23 years ago told conflicting stories, video shows

A mother accused of killing her six-year-old son 23 years ago in Dekalb County gave different stories to police when she was first interviewed by detectives last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was outside the DeKalb County courthouse Thursday, where the trial of Teresa Black continues. Black is accused of murdering 6-year-old William Hamilton in 1999.

Video played in court Thursday showed Black’s initial interview with detectives after investigators identified the boy’s remains.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

When Black ended up in a police interrogation room in Arizona, she didn’t know why she was handcuffed or taken into questioning.

What she initially told detectives about when she last saw the boy, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.