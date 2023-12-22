Mother accused of killing her 2-month-old child. Faces first-degree murder in Columbus

A mother is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 2-month-old child, according to Columbus police.

Lakisha Neal was arrested following an investigation by the Columbus Police Department’s Adult & Youth Services unit and charged in connection with the death of Chance Neal.

Neal faces charges of Murder 1st Degree (Family Violence), Cruelty to Children 1st Degree, and Cruelty to Children 2nd Degree, according to police.

Corporal Kristin Douglass of CPD’s Adult & Youth Services unit testified Friday in Columbus Recorder’s court. Douglass said CPD was called in on Dec. 7 to Piedmont Columbus Regional and found an unresponsive 2-month-old.

The child was taken to Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta where the child died four days later on Dec. 11, according to Douglass.

Douglass said an autopsy done by the GBI found that the infant died from blunt force trauma.

Neal told police she heard the baby crying around 6:20 p.m. and performed CPR on the child soon thereafter, according to Douglass’ testimony.

Douglass said Neal’s 8-year-old child was taken to Children’s Tree House where an interview was conducted. The child told interviewers Neal couldn’t handle when the baby cried, according to Douglass.

Neal’s attorney Anthony Johnson said, “We know there’s going to be a period of time in which we can support that she was actually at work.”

Neal works from home, according to Johnson.

Johnson said the child had a wellness appointment that morning and everything was fine.

Recorder’s Court Judge Alonza Whitaker said probable cause was found and the case was bound over to Superior Court with no bond set.