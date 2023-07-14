Mother accused of taking her 3-day-old infant from hospital, stabbing workers who tried to stop her

A mother who took her 3-day-old infant off a ventilator at a Palm Beach County hospital is accused of stabbing three workers who tried to stop her from fleeing with the baby.

The Loxahatchee Groves woman was arrested early Friday, and the baby is reported to be in stable condition at Palms West Hospital in Loxahatchee. The workers were treated for non-life-threatening issues and released, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.

Hospital staff told deputies that the suspect, Kendra Greene, 31, went to the neonatal intensive care unit and removed her child from the ventilator on Thursday, and as she tried to leave, several staff members tried to stop her. A Sheriff’s Office media release said that she took out a knife and stabbed three employees.

Greene dropped off the infant with a family member, and deputies located and arrested her a short time later, the news release said.

Greene is being held in the Palm Beach County Jail on one charge of cruelty toward a child-aggravated child abuse, two charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one charge of battery, and one charge of resisting arrest without violence.

