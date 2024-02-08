Mother accuses Burlington police of excessive force against Black teen. What to know.

A mother of a Black teen is suing the city of Burlington, accusing the Burlington police and fire departments of discriminating and using excessive force against her son, who has multiple disabilities.

In May 2021, Burlington police officers restrained the boy, then age 14, while attempting to wrestle a stolen vape pen from his possession. When the unarmed teen lashed out, Burlington Fire Department paramedics covered his head with an opaque mesh bag and sedated him with the drug ketamine – both controversial restraint methods sometimes used by first responders.

In the lawsuit filed Jan. 30, Cathy Austrian alleges that first responders failed to consider her son’s disabilities when initiating physical contact and “needlessly escalated” the encounter, subjecting the teen to “disproportionate and unnecessary force.” Austrian also maintains her son, identified as J.A. in the lawsuit, was discriminated against for being Black.

J.A., who is adopted, suffers from trauma and various behavioral, emotional and intellectual disabilities, including a below average IQ. The lawsuit notes that J.A.’s physical outburst – which Austrian claims wasn’t a threat to officer safety – happened only after law enforcement laid hands on the teen and was a predictable response from someone with his set of challenges.

The lawsuit argues the first responders’ action were in violation of Article 11 in the Vermont Constitution, which prohibits “unjustified and unreasonable use of force.” The suit also alleges first responders violated Vermont’s Fair Housing and Public Accommodations Act, which protects against discrimination based on race and disability and requires police and paramedics to be appropriately trained on how to provide accommodations for people with disabilities.

City responds, defends actions

Samantha Sheehan, communications director for the city of Burlington, told the Free Press via email that the city plans to “vigorously and successfully defend against the allegations set forth by Ms. Austrian.”

Sheehan wrote that after a “robust oversight process,” both the Burlington Police Commission and Mayor Miro Weinberger determined that the officers and paramedics named in the lawsuit behaved in accordance with city policy and state regulations. She also said that fire department paramedics sought physician advice before sedating J.A, which at the time was not legally required.

Sheehan added that there have been considerable changes instituted locally and statewide since May 2021. For instance, she wrote, the state started requiring a person’s race to be included in all patient-care reports and also updated protocol to require first responders to obtain “Medical Direction” before sedating a combative patient.

On a local scale, Burlington police "leadership," including Chief John Murad and his sergeants and lieutenants, discussed J.A.’s case and how to “emphasize best practices going forward,” Sheehan wrote. Additionally, Burlington police “reviewed and resocialized” directives on interacting with juveniles and persons with diminished capacities, the latter of which will likely be rewritten by the Police Commission in the future, she wrote.

What happened according to the lawsuit

On May 15, 2021, Austrian notified Burlington police that J.A. had stolen several vape pens from local gas station Cumberland Farms and requested officers stop by her home to speak with him about his actions. Austrian had asked law enforcement to talk to J.A. on several other occasions when she felt he was behaving inappropriately.

When Burlington police officers Kelsey Johnson and Sergio Caldieri arrived, Austrian made sure to explain J.A.’s disabilities, that his ADHD medication was recently increased, that he was currently behaving “somewhat disconnected from reality” and that he had just gotten an MRI done on his heart.

Cumberland Farms cashiers reported to police officers that J.A. wielded a mallet and knife, according to an NBC news article from 2022. However, by the time officers reached Austrian’s home, J.A. was unarmed, the lawsuit said.

After entering the teen’s bedroom, Johnson and Caldieri tried to J.A. to return the vapes for roughly 10 minutes, but the teen remained relatively silent, albeit “seated and calm.” Eventually, the police collected three of the four vapes, but J.A continued to withhold the fourth.

Instead of writing J.A. a citation and leaving, or attempting other de-escalation tactics, like the lawsuit states they should have done, Johnson and Caldieri pulled the teen’s arms behind his back and retrieved the item.

“Terrified and dysregulated from being forcibly restrained by two police officers,” the lawsuit states J.A. “reflexively rose from the bed and flailed his arms haphazardly at the officers,” but not in a manner that could cause serious injury. Johnson and Caldieri then held J.A. against his bed, cuffed him and pulled him down to the ground, where he lay screaming and swearing. Eventually Burlington police Sergeant Michael Henry arrived, helped Johnson and Caldieri hold J.A. down and called emergency medical services at Austrian’s request.

The paramedics placed the mesh bag, also known as a “spit hood,” over J.A.’s head. Law enforcement attributed his subsequent distressed reactions to “excited delirium” – a "racialized and unsubstantiated condition rejected by the medical community" – and the paramedics injected J.A. with ketamine despite its known potential impacts on the heart, rendering him unconscious. The lawsuit argues Vermont Emergency Medical Services protocols require ketamine to only be used on adults.

J.A was taken to the hospital, where he remained overnight for mandatory heartrate monitoring. He was permitted to return home the next day, “bruised, disoriented, and traumatized by his experience with the City employees,” the lawsuit states.

A thumbnail from police footage shows BPD Officer Jason Bellavance shoving Jeremie Meli, a Black man, into a wall in 2018. Meli sustained a traumatic brain injury from the incident and filed a lawsuit against the City of Burlington. Last June, the city awarded him and his brother, who was also injured in the interaction, a settlement of $750,000.

Racism allegations explained

The lawsuit states “racial stereotypes and implicit bias” were at the root of J.A.’s “mistreatment” by first responders in 2021, citing literature that indicates Black men are often perceived as more of a threat and Black children as more “adult-like” than their white counterparts. The lawsuit argues officers demonstrated their "racial bias" by the “speed and aggression” at which they responded to J.A.’s “reflexive flailing” – behavior that could be explained by his disabilities and did not put first responders in danger.

Additionally, the lawsuit cites a 2021 report from an outside consultant that show Burlington police officers on average use force more frequently and more harshly against Black men and other people of color. In 2018, for instance, Burlington police officers pushed a Black man into a wall so roughly that he ended up with a traumatic brain injury, an incident that resulted in the city of Burlington paying $750,000 in compensation.

Lastly, the lawsuit takes aim at the police’s use of the controversial term “excited delirium” to label J.A.’s behavior. According to a 2011 report from the Department of Justice, excited delirium is a broad conglomeration of symptoms, including "agitation, excitability, paranoia, aggression, great strength and unresponsiveness to pain, and that may be caused by several underlying conditions, frequently associated with combativeness and elevated body temperature." The lawsuit alleges Black men make up a disproportionate rate of people diagnosed with the condition (including as a cause of death), and that the term gives officers an excuse to use force. California banned its usage as a diagnosis and cause of death in 2023.

Megan Stewart is a government accountability reporter for the Burlington Free Press. Contact her at mstewartyounger@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Burlington mother of Black teen sues Burlington for excessive force