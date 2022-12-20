Mother admits killing her teenage daughter by letting her becoming morbidly obese

Kaylea Titford died from health problems linked to her obesity - Wales News Service

A mother has admitted killing her 16-year-old daughter by allowing her to get morbidly obese.

Teenager Kaylea Titford died from health problems linked to her obesity. She was found in bed by her mother at the family home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in Oct 2020.

Father Alun Titford, 44, and mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, were charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.

It is alleged that, between March 24 and Oct 11 2020 - when Britain was in the grips of the pandemic and lockdowns - they failed to ensure their disabled daughter's dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.

Nor did they ensure she got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition, had a safe and hygienic environment, that her physical health was maintained, or that reasonable medical help was sought, the charge claims.

Having initially pleaded not guilty, Lloyd-Jones changed her plea to admit manslaughter of Kaylea.

She admitted breaching the duty of care for her daughter and it was "reasonably foreseeable" that it gave rise to a serious and obvious risk of death.

Mr Titford denies the charge and will stand trial in the new year.

'All sentencing options open'

Judge Rhys Rowlands told Lloyd-Jones that "all sentencing options will be open", but added that she will be given credit for her guilty plea.

Lloyd-Jones was bailed to attend court for sentencing, which will take place after Mr Titford's two-week trial before Mrs Justice Jefford has ended at Mold Crown Court. That is scheduled to start on Jan 17.

He denies charges of gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of his teenage daughter.

An earlier inquest heard spina bifida sufferer Kaylea suffered "multiple medical issues" throughout her life and was immobile.

Kaylea was pronounced dead by paramedics at 8.12am on Oct 10 2020 at her home.

A medical cause of death was given as "inflammation and infection in extensive areas of ulceration arising from obesity and its complications in a girl with spina bifida and hydrocephalus".

Coroner Graeme Hughes adjourned the inquest in Pontypridd, South Wales, until the conclusion of the criminal investigation.

He said: "While the medical cause of death was proposed by Dr James may itself be natural, the circumstances precipitating Kalea's death are under investigation by Dyfed-Powys Police."

Case believed to be a legal first

This case is believed to be the first time parents have been charged with such an offence.

In 2014, two parents were arrested on suspicion of cruelty and neglect of their obese child.

A 49-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman from King's Lynn, in Norfolk, were questioned by officers over the child's care and released on bail.

At the time of the separate case, Norfolk Constabulary said intervention at this level was "very rare" and only occurred where other attempts to protect the child had been unsuccessful.

According to reports, the 11-year-old son in the case was 5ft 1in (1.5m) and 15 stone, with a body mass index of 41.8.

"When dealing with sensitive issues such as obesity and neglect of children, officers from the force's Child Abuse Investigation Unit work closely with partners, significantly with both health care and social services, to ensure any response to address them are proportionate and necessary," said Norfolk police in 2014.