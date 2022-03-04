Mother admits selling drugs from home with young son present

Mar. 3—SALISBURY — A mother charged with child endangerment admitted Tuesday in Newburyport District Court she sold drugs out of her then-Salisbury apartment back in 2019, exposing her young son to cocaine.

Stephanie Kelley, 38, now of Amesbury, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in jail with five months to be served. Her remaining jail time was suspended for three years while on probation.

During Kelley's time on probation, she must remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, enter and complete a six-month residential drug treatment program and comply with all Department of Children and Families requirements. She was given credit for 88 days already since she has remained in custody since Dec. 3 for an unrelated matter.

Her son, who police learned ingested cocaine, was brought to Lawrence General Hospital where he was treated and released to the custody of his father.

During Kelley's appearance in court, her son's father told Judge Peter Doyle that she had plenty of opportunities to make amends but failed to do so. He pointed out that while awaiting a resolution of the Salisbury offenses, she was charged with another crime in Lawrence.

The father, according to Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte, wrote a four-page impact statement for the judge. Belmonte said he wanted her in jail for a year adding, he wrote "a slap on the wrist isn't enough."

Belmonte went on to call Kelley a "drug addict" and said the child was now in a "safe environment."

Kelley had been living at the Residences at Salisbury Square, an affordable housing complex run by YWCA Greater Newburyport.

Once YWCA officials received word of the situation, Kelley was required to leave. The Residences of Salisbury Square opened in summer 2019 and consists of 42 units in two buildings — 26 apartments at the old Spalding School on Park Street and 16 more in a separate building on Elm Street.

Salisbury police Officer Michael Tullercash said an acquaintance of Kelley's alerted police in November 2019 that she was allegedly selling and using drugs in the apartment. The person said he did not see any of those activities. He also did not see any indications that her son was being mistreated or neglected.

But based on his relationship with the boy and past interactions with Kelley, the person who reported the situation had good reason to be concerned, Tullercash wrote in his report.

Tullercash went to the apartment to speak to Kelley but neither she nor her son were there. Upon returning to the station, Tullercash alerted the Department of Children and Families, he wrote in his report.

Kelley was arraigned on the charge in February 2020.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

