Mother of Alfie Steele, nine, sentenced to 27 years after his 'sadistic' killing

A judge sentencing a mother and her partner over the death of her nine-year-old son told them “You got pleasure from inflicting pain” as he sentenced them to a combined 59 years in prison.

Alfie Steele was found unresponsive in the bath at his home in Droitwich, Worcestershire, during lockdown on February 18 2021. He had more than 50 injuries all over his body. The schoolboy had been repeatedly assaulted, hit with a leather belt, beaten and “dunked” in a cold bath as part of a cruel and “sinister” regime of punishment inflicted on him for months by his mother, Carla Scott, 35, and her partner, career criminal Dirk Howell, 41.

Following a six-week trial, jurors at Coventry Crown Court took 10 hours and 13 minutes to find Scott guilty of Alfie’s manslaughter, returning a majority verdict of 11 to one on Tuesday, as well as child cruelty. She was cleared of his murder because the jury decided she had not intended to kill or cause really serious harm, according to PA.

Howell was found guilty of Alfie’s murder by unanimous verdict.

On Thursday, Mr Justice Wall jailed Scott for 27 years, while Howell was ordered to serve at least 32 years in prison.

The judge also told Howell: “Some of your actions can only properly be described as sadistic. I am sure you got pleasure from inflicting pain.”

Sentencing the pair, the judge said: “You have both refused to tell the truth about the day of Alfie’s death, preferring to lie to pretend that it was no more than a tragic accident and to cover up for one another.

“What is clear is that Alfie did not have the quiet death you tried to portray: a death in which he had an epileptic fit and gently fell asleep in the bath. His death was violent and brutal.” The day of Alfie’s death was yet another day on which the couple had decided that Alfie was “to be tortured”, the judge added.

It emerged during the trial that the “physical and psychological” abuse which led to the schoolboy’s murder was able to continue despite him being under a social services protection plan.

A multi-agency review is under way into social services and police contact with Howell and Scott, after it emerged several 999 calls made by neighbours in April, May and August 2020 had suppled details of Alfie’s ordeal.

At the time of Alfie’s death, Scott was the subject to a plan designed to protect him, which stipulated that Howell was not allowed to stay overnight at her house.

However, jurors heard she “continuously” flouted the rule, allowing him to stay over and subject Alfie to beatings using a belt and a flip-flop, as well as throwing cold water at him.

Authorities ‘failed to intervene’

Legal discussions had been taking place to remove Alfie from his home but authorities failed to intervene before his murder.

It also emerged that six months before his death, a concerned neighbour had dialled 999 warning that the couple were “doing something bad to their kid in the bath”. The caller told police it sounded like Alfie was “being hit and held under the water or something” at his home.

Neighbours also contacted police on several occasions after filming Alfie crying “let me in” while in a garden, and seeing him being forced to “stand like a statue” outside his home.

Prior to the sentencing in front of a public gallery packed with family members and police officers who worked on the case, the court was told Alfie wanted to be a soldier or a famous rugby player when he was older.

Grandfather ‘haunted’ by last words

In a victim impact statement read to the court by prosecutor Michelle Heeley KC, Alfie’s grandfather, Paul Scott, said he was haunted by being told that “Alfie’s last words were him shouting for me”.

Mr Scott said: “I saw Alfie’s lifeless body being carried (to hospital) in the helicopter. Since then it has felt like a nightmare. It hurts that he will never be able to make his own decisions.”

He described his grandson as a charming, funny and inquisitive young boy whose kindness and cheeky smile “was enough to melt your heart”. Mr Scott added: “He has been taken from me. I will never get to see that cheeky smile again.”

In a separate statement, his wife, Alaina Scott, said: “Alfie was 18 months’ old when I first met him. He wrapped his little arms around me and gave me a lovely hug.”

Describing the nine-year-old as gentle and loving, she added: “He was also the life and soul of our family. He was a considerate, warm, polite little boy who would help people of all ages.”

Attempted cover-up

The court heard how Scott and Howell had tried to cover up the killing by delaying calling 999 after Alfie was either drowned, asphyxiated or went into cardiac arrest.

Jurors heard how the boy, who was found lifeless with a body temperature of 23C (73.4F), may have been put back in a warm bath as the couple tried to pass off the murder as an accidental drowning.

During his evidence, Howell estimated he had spent a total of around 22 years in prison after committing dozens of previous offences, including battery, theft, burglary and drug-related charges.

