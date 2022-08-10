Mother was already in jail for alleged brutal kidnapping. Now two of her sons are, too

Another arrest was made in the brutal kidnapping of a 13-year-old Clovis girl in which she was placed in the trunk of a car, stripped naked and beaten.

Brandon Roque, 25, of Madera became the fourth person arrested from the 2016 kidnapping of a Clovis teen.

Others previously arrested from the kidnapping are Roque’s mother, 47-year-old Sandra Garcia; Roque’s younger brother 24-year-old Mark Anthony Roque; and Garcia’s cousin, 46-year-old Miguel Carriedo of Lompoc.

Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said the most recent arrest of Roque comes “following a grand jury hearing where members determined there was probable cause for his arrest.”

The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Tasked Force located Roque on Wednesday and arrested him.

All four have been indicted and remain in jail.

Deputies said a 13-year-old girl got off the school bus on Feb. 16, 2016, and walked to her home near East Shepherd and Academy avenues in Clovis. The teen got to the door when several masked men approached her, grabbed her and forced her into the trunk of their car.

The suspects drove 20 miles to Sycamore Road and Coyote Drive in Tollhouse, where they allegedly tied her to a tree, beat her up and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene.

The teenager walked over a mile before she was helped by a homeowner who called deputies.

Detectives determined the alleged crime was not a random act upon learning that Garcia, the girlfriend of the victim’s father, had conspired with the other men to kidnap the teen.

Garcia and the younger son, Mark Anthony Roque, were each booked in 2016 on three felony charges: conspiring to commit a kidnapping for financial gain; torture; and making threats to kill the victim.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said during the time of Garcia’s arrest that she orchestrated the 2016 kidnapping so that Garcia could reunite with the girl’s father, Garcia’s ex-boyfriend. The plan was to make the girl so frightened that the girl and her sister would choose to leave the United States and live with their mother in Sweden.

According to court documents made public in 2016, Garcia wanted to stay in her ex-boyfriend’s northeast Clovis home at all costs. After Garcia’s ex-boyfriend requested she move out, she devised numerous plots to allow her to stay, which included asking her ex-boyfriend’s father for assistance, making claims of domestic violence to get an emergency protective order and get the man kicked out of his own home and, ultimately, the kidnapping.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Ericka Rascon at 559-600-8144 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org and remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.