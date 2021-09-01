Mother arraigned in beating of daughters

Sep. 1—AMESBURY — A local woman accused of repeatedly beating her two daughters was arraigned in Salem Superior Court in July and is due back in court later this month.

Seriyah Clark, 36, was charged with multiple counts of assault and battery of a family/household member, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation/suffocation, threatening to commit a crime and intimidating a witness.

An Essex County District Attorney's Office spokesperson said Clark was indicted by a grand jury June 25 and arraigned July 23. She is due back in court Sept. 30 for a pretrial conference.

Clark, according to the spokesperson, was released on the following conditions: remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, stay away and have no contact with victims, maintain employment, wear a GPS tracking device with exclusion zones and remain at home between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

At the time of her initial arraignment in Newburyport District Court in early April, Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte spent about seven minutes detailing multiple instances over several years when Clark allegedly beat her daughters with belts and broomsticks.

The younger girl told Amesbury police that her mother would hit her in the head so often that she would stop feeling the blows because her head would become numb.

Belmonte also said Clark told the girl she would be "6 feet under" if she called the police.

The older daughter said Clark once hit her in the face so hard her jaw became dislodged.

During another alleged incident, Clark tried to strangle her to the point where her neck became red and swollen, and she was unable to breathe.

The mother also threatened to kill the older daughter if she reported her to police or the state Department of Children and Families, according to Belmonte.

The older daughter also told police that Clark stabbed a boyfriend with a knife and made her help clean up the blood on the floor, Belmonte added.

One daughter eventually reported the alleged abuse to Amesbury police Detective Steven Reed, who investigated, according to Belmonte.

