Mother arrested after 4-year-old daughter found murdered in East L.A.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman after her 4-year-old daughter was found dead in East Los Angeles.

Authorities said the incident took place on Jan. 25 at around 11 p.m. in the 4800 block of Civic Center Way.

Police were called by someone reporting that a child was being assaulted. When deputies arrived, they found a female juvenile unresponsive in a vehicle. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The suspect, who has been identified as 38-year-old Maria Avalos, was detained at the scene. She was later taken into custody and placed under arrest for murder.

LASD says that the autopsy determined that the girl’s death was a homicide. No further details have been provided, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or submit tips online at lacrimestoppers.org.

