Mother arrested for allegedly assaulting child in store parking lot

Police

A Wichita Falls woman was arrested after video showed her assaulting her child in a Target parking lot.

According to allegations made in a police report:

Wichita Falls Police responded to the Target parking lot on Kemp Boulevard for a disturbance Saturday afternoon. They were told a woman had thrown her child to the ground.

Officers located the woman who told them her 4-year-old daughter threw a “temper tantrum” so she carried her outside to calm her down. The woman said she lost her footing and began to fall causing her to let the child go and fall to the ground. She said, “it was purely an accident.”

A store employee showed police video of the incident. In the video, the woman is seen striking the child in the parking lot. The woman is also seen slamming the child on the ground before putting her in the car.

The woman was arrested and charged with injury to a child. Her bond was set at $5,000 by a judge.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Mother arrested for allegedly assaulting child in Target parking lot