Mother arrested after baby died in hot car while parents attended church, police say

A Brevard County woman was arrested on Thursday after her child died after being left in a hot car, according to Palm Bay police.

On May 28, police responded to the Mount of Olives Evangelical Church, located 6165 Babcock Street in Palm Bay, in reference to an unresponsive 11-month-old in a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they learned the infant had been left in a car for approximately three hours while the parents went to the Church Service

Investigators determined the mother, Bulaine Molme, arrived late to the church service she was set to officiate and told police she believed the child was brought inside by a member of the church.

When the service concluded, approximately three hours later, Molme realized that the child was not inside and immediately went to her vehicle and found the child unresponsive in the car.

According to police, 911 was called and CPR was started until rescue personnel arrived.

The infant was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

On Thursday, the 37-year-old mother was arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.

