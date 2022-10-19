Mother arrested, charged after 2-year-old son dies the day after nearly drowning

Authorities arrested a Hephzibah mother after her 2-year-old son died following a near drowning the day before.

Domonique Murray is charged with cruelty to children in the second degree. Murray recently appeared before a magistrate judge and her bond was denied pending an appearance before a superior court judge.

Murray, along with two of her children, on Sunday visited a friend's home on the 3400 block of Merrimac Avenue off Richmond Hill Road "to hang out," according to a news release from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

At about 3 p.m., Murray's 2-year-old son, Justus Hyman, exited the rear door of the living room, which led to the back patio and pool area. At about 3:30 p.m., Hyman fell into the shallow end of the pool and was not discovered for about 20 minutes.

Murray pulled the toddler out of the pool and began chest compressions. First responders arrived on scene and Justus was transported to Augusta University Medical Center via ambulance. He suffered a brain hemorrhage and was pronounced dead at 5:50 p.m. Monday, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

Just a few months ago, on June 14, 4-year-old Israel Scott drowned during swim lessons in a residential swimming pool in Hephzibah. In an interview with Scott's mother, Dori, she told The Chronicle she hoped the swim instructor would be charged in relation to her son's death.

Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams issued a statement saying Scott's death was a result of accidental drowning. He and Assistant District Attorney Rex Meyers said they lacked "sufficient evidence" to continue the case.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office said "we are aware that there have been many comparisons to the drowning death of this child to the drowning case of a child in another county," according to the release. "We have no jurisdiction as to how another agency decides to pursue or not pursue criminal charges based on their investigation. We can only proceed by the facts and circumstances presented to us at the time of our incident."

The investigation is still active and its final outcome has not been determined, noted the sheriff's office.

