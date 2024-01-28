Mother arrested in East LA on suspicion of murder following daughter's death
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of her daughter in East Los Angeles, authorities said. Tom Wait reports.
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of her daughter in East Los Angeles, authorities said. Tom Wait reports.
Brady oversaw an offensive overhaul that helped the Bills to a 6-1 finish to win the AFC East.
Tim Lester will replace Brian Ferentz, who was fired last season after the Hawkeyes’ offense quickly became one of the worst in the country.
With stocks at record highs, a Fed meeting, big tech earnings, and a jobs report will put the soft landing euphoria to the test.
X-rays reportedly didn't show any damage to Julius Randle's shoulder
Wall Street isn’t wasting any time contemplating how past policies and priorities from the two leading candidates may impact market performance in the years ahead.
Adam Silver isn't going anywhere.
"Horns Down" remains a sensitive spot for Texas.
With a healthy dose of heart and whimsy, the Sundance documentary Seeking Mavis Beacon follows two young Black women who are devoted to finding the original model for Mavis Beacon Teaches Typing.
Kim tied Kelly Clark for the most X Games snowboard Superpipe titles with seven. She is 23 years old.
On Friday a court in Moscow extended the pre-trial detention of American journalist Evan Gershkovich by another two months. Here's what else we know about Gershkovich and fellow American Paul Whelan, who are detained in Russia on espionage charges, which the U.S. says are false allegations.
Bryant’s cultural impact seemingly has multiplied since his death four years ago today.
Exactly how long does it take to get a credit card? While you can apply and be approved within minutes, it'll take a few days to receive your card.
What does it mean to have an enlarged prostate? Here's what to know about the condition King Charles is currently dealing with.
Eternal You follows AI companies who are using the technology to help people "speak" to the dead.
Tesla is recalling 200,000 vehicles due to a malfunctioning backup camera. The camera wouldn’t work when the car was in reverse, which is the whole point of those cameras.
The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is launching a formal probe into the proposed merger between Vodafone and Three UK. The news hardly comes as a surprise, given that the £15 billion ($19 billion) joint venture would reduce the U.K.'s main infrastructure-owning mobile networks from four to three (the other two being EE and O2), and the duo had already allowed until the end of 2024 for the deal to conclude. "This deal would bring together two of the major players in the U.K. telecommunications market, which is critical to millions of everyday customers, businesses and the wider economy," CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said in a statement.
GM's driverless Cruise division is under investigation by both the Department of Justice (DoJ) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
In today's edition: A major update in the Hockey Canada scandal, LSU's superteam, our picks for Team USA, and more.
The Lakers star passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for another record.
Yahoo Sports NBA compiled this collection of our work covering the Los Angeles Lakers legend in the years before and after the tragic helicopter crash.