Mother arrested for fentanyl overdose death of 2-year-old daughter in Freedom

FREEDOM – Law enforcement has arrested a 28-year-old woman in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of her 2-year-old daughter.

Authorities were notified around 9:40 a.m. Jan. 6 that a child was not breathing at a home on Liberty Lane in Freedom.

First responders attempted life-saving measures and transported the child to a hospital, but she died.

In an emailed statement Jan. 9, Sgt. Nathan Borman, public information officer with the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office, said the family was cooperating with the investigation, but that "it may be several weeks before further information is available."

In a statement Thursday, Borman said the child was found to have a level of fentanyl in her system "sufficient to cause the death of a grown adult."

According to Outagamie County Jail records, the woman was booked into jail Wednesday evening. Borman said she is expected to make her initial appearance in Outagamie County Circuit Court Friday morning.

As of Thursday evening, the woman had not yet been formally charged with a crime, so The Post-Crescent is not reporting her name or the name of the victim.

Agencies assisting the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office in the investigation include the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Group Drug Unit, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Outagamie County Coroner’s Office, Outagamie County Children, Youth and Families and the Fox Valley Child Advocacy Center at Children's Wisconsin.

