Mother arrested after infant, toddler found dead

Apr. 8—A mother was arrested Thursday after her two young children were allegedly found dead in a bathtub at their home in Linda.

The mother, 26-year-old Courtney Williams, allegedly drowned her 5-month-old infant and 2-year-old toddler in the bathtub of the home in which Williams, her husband and the children lived.

According to the Yuba County Sheriff's Department, dispatchers received a 911 call from the father of the children at about 11:45 a.m. Thursday. He reported that there were possible drownings at the couple's home in the 6100 block of Sunshine Avenue in Linda.

Deputies responded to the call and after arriving at the home found the infant and toddler both unresponsive in the bathroom. The department said deputies who arrived immediately began CPR, but both children were declared dead at the scene.

Investigators said the father of the children returned home from work shortly before noon. He allegedly told investigators that his wife, Williams, told him that she had hurt the children. During a search of the home, two young boys, aged 5 months and 2, were found unresponsive in a bathtub full of water. The department said detectives believe the alleged drowning was intentional. The investigation is currently active and ongoing.

"The tragic loss of five-month-old Holden and his two-and-a-half-year-old brother Ronin reverberates throughout our department and into the community," Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson said in a statement. "There are no words to adequately describe the sadness we feel for the family at this time."

Williams was arrested for the alleged homicides and as of late Thursday afternoon had not yet been booked into jail.