Mother arrested in kidnapping of daughters from Georgia Burger King, police say

A woman faces two counts of kidnapping after being accused of abducting her daughters from a fast food restaurant in Columbus, according to police.

Police say Kaila Spires, 39, was arrested in Tift County in Georgia on charges of kidnapping.

Columbus police say they responded Sunday to a report of an abduction of Kylie Horn, 11, and Kylann Harper, 4, from a Burger King in the 7300 block of Veterans Parkway.

Both children were located in south Georgia and are safe, according to a release.

Authorities say Spires will be extradited to Columbus in the near future. A court date has not been set at this time.