Mother arrested for killing her three children in Los Angeles

Gino Spocchia
·1 min read
&lt;p&gt;Liliana Carrillo, who was arrested by Los Angeles police following the murder of three children&lt;/p&gt; (LA Police Department)

Liliana Carrillo, who was arrested by Los Angeles police following the murder of three children

(LA Police Department)

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering her three children in Los Angeles, all of whom were under 5 years old.

Officers arrested Liliana Carrillo late on Saturday in the Ponderosa area of Tulare County, following a reports of a carjacking.

Ms Carillo was driving a stolen silver Toyota pickup truck at the time of her arrest, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

It followed the identification of the 30-year-old as the sole suspect in the murdering of her three children in the west of the city, on Saturday morning.

First responders announced all of the children dead at the scene, according to the LAPD.

A grandmother of the children told the Los Angeles Times that they were aged aged three, two, and six months. She found their bodies early on Saturday before phoning 911.

Although their deaths were initially reported as a stabbing, the LAPD said on Saturday that a cause of death or a motive was still being investigated.

