Mother arrested after leaving 2 kids in 90+ degree heat while she shopped at Dollar Tree, police say

A metro Atlanta mother was arrested Tuesday after police say she let two children inside a locked car in 90+ degree temperatures while she went shopping.

Officers responded to reports of two children in a car outside a Dollar Tree on Holcomb Bridge Road. The temperature at the time was around 93 degrees.

Officers saw that the car was not running, quickly unlocked the car and got the children out.

The children’s mother, Eneilu Espinoza, was found inside the store and arrested. It’s unclear what charges she is facing.

The children, who have not been identified, were checked out by EMTs and taken to the hospital. Their current conditions have not been released.