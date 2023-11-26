Mother arrested for murder after 9-year-old daughter found dead in OC
A 32-year-old Westminster woman was arrested Friday for allegedly killing her 9-year-old daughter, police said.
A rush of deep discounts and the growth of flexible payment options were the drivers behind $9.8 billion in online sales in the U.S. on Black Friday -- a record figure for the day. According to Adobe Analytics, sales were up by 7.5% on last year's numbers (you can see those here). Sales easily surpassed Thanksgiving figures and growth rate, as well as Adobe's own predictions for the day.
Texas used Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark's public comments against him.
Michigan State has found its new head football coach.
