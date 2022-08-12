Mother arrested on murder charges at funeral home after her baby drowns in bathtub

A Lithonia mother was arrested in her infant’s drowning death while she was at the funeral home Thursday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Shaquila Feaster, 31 , of Lithonia, was arrested and charged with second degree murder in the drowning death of her baby, 7-month-old Ja’Lonnie Small. Feaster was taken into custody at a Decatur funeral home.

According to the warrant, the child was left alone in a bathtub on July 30. She was taken to the hospital, but died several days later on Aug. 4.

Feaster was taken to the DeKalb County jail, where she’s being held without bond.

Small’s funeral is scheduled for Friday at Peace Baptist Church in Decatur.