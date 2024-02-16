Mother arrested for not reporting abuse

Feb. 16—MOULTRIE — When a Colquitt County woman failed to inform authorities after her daughter told her she'd been molested, the 15-year-old victim called 911 herself to make the report.

The mother now faces charges of being a party to the crime. The alleged molester — the woman's husband and girl's stepfather — remains at large but has a warrant for his arrest.

Colquitt County Sheriff's Investigator Micheal Morris said the incident occurred on Jan. 27 when the 51-year-old man was driving his stepdaughter to one of her friends' houses. The 911 call was placed on Feb. 9, well after the victim had confided in her mother, Morris said.

"I read the text message conversation between the mother and husband," he said. "He did not respond to the allegations."

According to Morris, the conversation between the victim's mom and the suspect returned to normal the following day.

The 34-year-old mother was taken into custody and charged with party to a crime. Even though she did not molest her daughter, she received this charge for being aware of this abusive crime and not taking action to stop it, Morris said.

The primary suspect has a pending warrant for child molestation, but he has not been apprehended yet.