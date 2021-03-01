Mother arrested after small child found alone in Evansville
Mar. 1—EVANSVILLE — An Evansville woman was arrested Saturday after the woman's 5-year-old child was found walking on the city's Main Street, according to a police news release.
A "citizen" found the child, kept her safe and contacted Evansville police around 8 a.m. Saturday, according to the release, and officers comforted the child and called Rock County Child Protective Services.
Officers were not able to contact the mother immediately, but Ashley Long, 32, arrived at the police department at about 9 a.m., according to the release.
Police believe Long left the girl alone around 7 a.m. to go to her boyfriend's residence "in a neighboring jurisdiction," and Long told police she smoked marijuana while at the residence, according to the release.
Officers "detected" that Long was impaired, gave her field sobriety tests and arrested her on charges of second-offense intoxicated driving, child abandonment and child neglect, according to the release.
The girl was turned over to a family member, police said.
This story may be updated.