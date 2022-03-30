Mother arrested for toddler's overdose to plead guilty

Mar. 30—LONDONDERRY — An upcoming jury trial regarding Shawna Marie Cote, the mother accused of contributing to her 21-month-old daughter's overdose death in 2020, has been canceled.

A plea and sentence hearing has taken its place on the court docket. Details of any negotiated deal in exchange for a guilty plea have yet to be made public.

Cote, 30, was indicted for nine charges, including negligent homicide, a special charge of manslaughter, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, falsifying physical evidence and endangering her children.

The victim in this case is the youngest daughter of Cote and Mark Geremia, who faces similar charges of his own. The girl has only been identified in court documents by her initials, "A.G.," because of her age.

Her older sister is now 5, and was present when A.G. got her hands on a deadly amount of fentanyl in the cab of a pickup truck on Nov. 16, 2020.

Police were called to RMZ truck stop in Londonderry just before 10 a.m. after receiving calls about an unconscious child.

Investigators say the trio of Cote, Geremia and their friend Dana Dolan went to Lawrence to trade an ATV for drugs, and got high together for several hours — at least three times.

They admitted to staying at the Londonderry truck stop overnight.

Both children were present each time the drugs were used, according to investigators, sometimes on their mother's lap or in car seats. The adults would sometimes fall asleep after using, leaving the girls unsupervised, police said.

On one occasion, Cote is accused of falling asleep while she cut heroin on a book.

According to a witness at the truck stop, Geremia threw what looked like a book or a binder into the woods before performing CPR on a distressed girl in the driver's seat of the truck.

At one point, he stopped CPR to smoke a cigarette, the witness said. Concerned that no one had dialed 911, the witness said he called for help.

Others told police about Cote's presence at the frantic scene, and that she was holding the older girl as she walked toward a gas station across the street.

Investigators said they eventually located her in that area, and upon returning to the store's restroom later, they found a child's size winter vest covered in powder — later confirmed as fentanyl — in a trash can.

Cote and Geremia have a younger son together, as well. According to comments made in court, he was born with signs of heroin addiction. His age was not made clear for the public.

Both children are currently in the custody of family members and the state Division for Children, Youth & Families.

Cote is scheduled to change her plea and be sentenced by a judge at a hearing May 2.