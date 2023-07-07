Mother arrested after viral video shows Georgia girl being dragged by her hair, deputies say

A video that went viral on social media ended with Georgia deputies arresting a mother on child cruelty charges.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office became aware of the video that shows a woman dragging a young girl by her hair through a yard. The woman is also seen hitting the child in the face.

WGXA-TV in Macon reports the video was taken by a concerned neighbor whose children were playing at the woman’s home. She called deputies and told them one of her children saw the woman chasing the girl.

That is when the neighbor recorded the woman dragging the girl.

“The child was transported to a local hospital as a safety precaution. If you see a child in need, please call 911,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies identified the woman as Samarria White and booked her into the jail on cruelty to children in the first degree. Jail records show a $20,000 bond, but she remains in jail as of Friday morning.

