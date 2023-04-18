Mother awakens to scene of horror in Monroe Township home. How did South Jersey teen die?

MONROE – A mother awakened by a loud bang went downstairs to find her 17-year-old son had been shot in the head, authorities say.

The Monroe Township teenager, whose name was not released, was shot in a Chestnut Street home around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16, said the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

An 18-year-old Williamstown man, Nasir D. Robinson-Sanders, has been charged with manslaughter and a weapons offense, the prosecutor's office said.

Police arrested Robinson-Sanders outside the victim's home, where he dropped a gun at an officer's order, according to a probable cause statment.

Robinson-Sanders told police he had shot the 17-year-old, whom he described as a friend, according to the statement.

Teenager dies in Williamstown shooting

The victim was taken to a South Jersey hospital, then was flown to a Philadelphia hospital where he was declared dead, the prosecutor's office said.

According to the probable cause statement, Robinson-Sanders found her son lying face-down and "bleeding profusely." She tried to treat her son's wound while calling 911.

She told police that Robinson-Sanders, who had allegedly acknowledged shooting her son, "was upset and ran from the residence," the probable cause statement says.

Police recovered a live round and a spent casing of .40 caliber ammunition. The weapon dropped by Robinson-Sanders was a .40 caliber handgun, according to the statement.

Robinson-Sanders was being held in Salem County Jail.

The charges against him are only allegations. He has not been convicted in the case.

Witnesses urged to call police

An investigation remains ongoing, the prosecutor's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor’s Detective Eric Bailey at 856-384-5685 or Monroe Police Detective Kristyn Morris at 856-728-9800 ext. 577.

Information can also be e-mailed to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us

