Mother of baby boy found dead at Hiram College appealing 10- to 15-year sentence

A Cleveland woman who pleaded guilty in the death of her newborn baby at Hiram College is appealing her 10 to 15-year sentence.

The woman who pleaded guilty in the death of her newborn baby in a Hiram College dormitory is appealing her sentence.

A notice of appeal on behalf of Breyona R. Reddick was filed with the Ohio 11th District Court of Appeals on July 20, about a month after the Cleveland woman was sentenced in Portage County Court of Common Pleas to 10 to 15 years in prison.

More: Woman charged in death of baby at Hiram College pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

More: 'I was young, confused and afraid.' Woman gets prison for baby's death at Hiram College

Hiram police said the baby, with the umbilical cord still attached, was found in a clear trash bag that was tied shut and left on the floor of a women's bathroom in Whitcomb Hall, a Hiram College dormitory, during the late morning of Oct. 18, 2019. Bloody paper towels and other items were also reported found in the bag.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the baby boy's death a homicide, determining that he died of asphyxiation due to exposure and postpartum inattention. It was also determined the baby was likely born that day and was alive no more than an hour. DNA evidence determined that Reddick, who was a student at the college, was the mother.

The baby was buried the following month after a private service.

Reddick pleaded guilty in April to first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, which was amended from an unclassified felony aggravated murder charge as part of a plea deal. Prosecutors agreed not to prosecute Reddick on remaining charges in a grand jury indictment, including three counts of unclassified felony murder and single counts of assault and child endangerment, both second-degree felonies, third-degree felony tampering with evidence and fifth-degree felony gross abuse of a corpse.

During her June 21 sentencing, Aaron Schwartz, Reddick's trial attorney, requested that Judge Becky Doherty sentence Reddick to probation. Schwartz said Reddick had no prior criminal history, had been a good student with a "bright future," and has good family support and another son, born this past January. A defense sentencing memorandum included 10 letters and emails of support for Reddick from family members and others who know her.

Story continues

But Prosecutor Stephen Michniak told Doherty that while Reddick's situation is "sad," so is the baby's death and he believed that more accountability was needed than probation would provide. Doherty said she agreed and the sentence she imposed was close to the 11 to 16 1/2 year maximum state law allows.

Doherty also told Reddick she had up to 30 days to file an appeal of the sentence.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Mother of baby boy found dead at Hiram College appealing sentence